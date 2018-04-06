Palestine solidarity rally in city centre tomorrow

Politicians and campaign groups will tomorrow come together to stage a joint public rally in solidarity with the Palestinian Great March of Return.

The rally by the Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Derry Anti-War Coalition, Sinn Fein, People Before Profit, SDLP and other civil society groups will also be held in solidarity with the murdered Land Day protesters in Gaza.

The rally starts at The Diamond War Memorial at 3pm tomorrow, proceeding via Shipquay Street to Guildhall Square.

Speakers at the rally will be Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion, Fadl Mustapha, Palestinian Refugee and activist, Eamonn McCann, People Before Profit. Paul Gallagher, Independent Councillor Derry City & Strabane District Council;.

SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, has supported the aims of the Great March of Return, but with the SDLP party conference also taking place tomorrow, it will prevent those representatives from attending.

A spokesperson for the Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “On Friday March 30, tns of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza gathered at the border fence for the beginning of the Great Return March Home to the land and homes stolen from them and their forbears in 1948.

“They were met with lethal, accurate pinpoint brutality. Shoot-to-kill snipers, tanks with artillery, drones with teargas rained down upon peaceful unarmed protesters..

“We call on the Irish & UK governments, the EU and the United Nations to take action against Israel’s war crimes and total impunity.