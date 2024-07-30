Palestinian solidarity campaigners to form 300 in Derry city centre to protest ‘genocide’ in Gaza
The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) have asked the public to come along to the city centre at 2pm on Saturday to mark what they have described as an ongoing ‘genocide’ in Palestine.
Back in January the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take measures to ensure its military does not commit any acts in breach of the genocide act, and must prevent and punish incitement to commit genocide, after South Africa applied for provisional measures to protect ‘the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention’.
The now retired President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, said the court order was without prejudice to its final judgment on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.
Derry IPSC says it is asking ‘everyone to join us in the Guildhall Square on Saturday, August 3 at 2pm as we mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza’.
"We will be gathering to form the number 300. As well as that there will be a reading of some of the names of those children brutally murdered by Israel in Gaza.
"As the situation in Gaza intensifies, we must send a statement to those carrying out these horrific attacks that we will not stop talking about Gaza,” said Derry IPSC chair Catherine Hutton.
Last week the Ministry of Health in Gaza estimated 39,145 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its attacks on Gaza on October 7.
Israel began its bombardment and ground operations in response to the Hamas-led attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza on October 7. It is estimated 1,300 Israelis were killed and 3,200 injured on October 7.
Humanitarian officials have since warned of the potential for famine due to ongoing food shortages in the Gaza strip.
Palestinians are currently enduring a severe Hepatitis A outbreak.
Cases of Hepatitis A increased from only 85 cases reported before the war to nearly 40,000 cases reported since the war started, according to the United Nations.