Palestinian solidarity campaigners to form 300 in Derry city centre to protest ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Palestinian solidarity campaigners will form the number 300 in Guildhall Square on Saturday to symbolise the number of days that have passed since the start of Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza.

The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) have asked the public to come along to the city centre at 2pm on Saturday to mark what they have described as an ongoing ‘genocide’ in Palestine.

Back in January the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take measures to ensure its military does not commit any acts in breach of the genocide act, and must prevent and punish incitement to commit genocide, after South Africa applied for provisional measures to protect ‘the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention’.

The now retired President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, said the court order was without prejudice to its final judgment on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / An injured Palestinian boy is rushed into the Nasser hospital after Israeli forces targeted the northeastern district of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 24, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel bombarded Gaza on July 24, including the southern city of Khan Yunis, where it had ordered a partial evacuation of civilians. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Derry IPSC says it is asking ‘everyone to join us in the Guildhall Square on Saturday, August 3 at 2pm as we mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza’.

"We will be gathering to form the number 300. As well as that there will be a reading of some of the names of those children brutally murdered by Israel in Gaza.

"As the situation in Gaza intensifies, we must send a statement to those carrying out these horrific attacks that we will not stop talking about Gaza,” said Derry IPSC chair Catherine Hutton.

Last week the Ministry of Health in Gaza estimated 39,145 Palestinians had been killed since Israel launched its attacks on Gaza on October 7.

Israel began its bombardment and ground operations in response to the Hamas-led attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza on October 7. It is estimated 1,300 Israelis were killed and 3,200 injured on October 7.

Humanitarian officials have since warned of the potential for famine due to ongoing food shortages in the Gaza strip.

Palestinians are currently enduring a severe Hepatitis A outbreak.

