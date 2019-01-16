Parachute Regiment flags reported to police

The erection of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry has been reported to police.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said the erection of the flags was provocative and intended to hurt the families of those killed on Bloody Sunday.

He said: “We were contacted by a number of people this week upset about the erection of these flags. We have raised this with the local PSNI.

“Given the brutal history of the Parachute Regiment in this city the erection of these flags is provocative and disrespectful and clearly designed to hurt the families who had loves ones murdered and injured on Bloody Sunday.

“It is also an effort to raise tensions in the greater Waterside area at a time when many others are working night and day to ease community tension and build peace.

“I would call on unionist leaders in our city to ensure that these flags are taken down immediately.”