The Paramilitary Crime Task Force, a group established by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency last year to fight paramilitary-linked crime have carried out a number of raids in Derry.

The PSNI confirmed: "Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted a number of searches in Derry/Londonderry today in relation to investigations into ongoing criminality."

The taskforce was established to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism.