Parents urged to talk to children after drugs paraphernalia discovered in rucksack

Parents have been urged to talk to their children about the dangers of using drugs after police discovered drugs smoking paraphernalia in a discarded rucksack in the city at the weekend.

Officers on the PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a 'bong' - a water filter typically used by cannabis smokers - inside the bag that had been abandoned by a group of young people outside the Northside Village Centre on Saturday night.

The PSNI said the young people fled when approached by officers leaving the bag and the 'bong' behind.

"Unfortunately they didn't hang around to discuss their reason for being in the area," police said.

The force asked parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of drugs.

"As the Christmas holidays over and the kids are going back to school we will gladly return the bag to its rightful owner.

"However, if you recognise the bag and don't want it back due to the circumstances please have a chat with you son or daughter," the PSNI stated.