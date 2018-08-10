Park Avenue Post Office expected to open in September - Cooper

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation from the Post Office that they hope the new Park Avenue branch will open in September once final works are completed.

He said: “I have received correspondence from the Post Office that the news branch on Park Avenue will not be complete until at least September due to ongoing refurbishments that are required to make the premises fit for purpose.

“Whilst I share resident’s frustration at delays we remain confident that residents will be pleased with the result which will provide a modern Post Office service for Rosemount.

“I will continue to keep residents appraised as this moves forward,” Colr. Cooper added.