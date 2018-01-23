Parties urged to unite to secure Medical School

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper is urging all political parties to get behind the lobby to ensure the planned Medical School remains on track.

Councillor Cooper was speaking ahead of proposing a motion at this week’s full Council meeting which asks the local authority to raise the Medical School with the head of the Department of Health.

Speaking about the importance of the proposed new facility for the city and wider region, Mr Cooper said: “The Medical School is a vital component of the Magee expansion project and the economic and social benefits that will generate for this city and region as a whole,” he said.

“Every effort must be made to ensure it remains on target which is why the local Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion, along with our northern party leader Michelle O’Neill, have been leading an intensive lobby of all the key stakeholders.

“The plan is for the Medical School to accept its first intake of students in September next year and for that to happen, the business case must be signed off prior to the deadline for the UCAS student admissions process in March this year.

“Therefore, my motion is calling on the council to raise this matter with the Permanent Secretary of the Health Department and urging him to sign off on the project prior to this deadline.

“Given the importance of the Medical School to the entire north west region, I hope that all parties can support the motion when it is tabled on Thursday.”