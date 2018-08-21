Patrick bringing it all back home to Derry

A Derry singer-songwriter has said he can’t wait to headline his first Derry gig in two years before performing at the Foyle Pride Festival.

Patrick McDonagh (22) has been carving out a career for himself with his acclaimed self-penned songs over the past few years from his Manchester base.

The Derry man will be headlining the main room upstairs in Sandinos Bar/Club this Friday, August 24, in a homecoming gig with his backing band in tow. Support on the night will come from local band ‘The Marra’.

The following day he will also headline the Foyle Pride Festival Main Stage at Guildhall Square following Saturday’s Pride Parade.

Patrick, who comes from the Buncrana Road area of the city, said it will be amazing to be back before a home audience.

“I really can’t wait,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting back and playing in Ireland for the first time in two years.

“I’m excited about playing Sandinos. I was never able to play this kind of big show last time I was in Derry and it’s great to have ‘The Marra’ there too. I absolutely love them.

“There have been people asking me to play back home for two years but it hasn’t been possibly until now.

“I’m also excited about playing at Foyle Pride on the Saturday. I have been to one Pride in Derry a month or two after I came out and I have always been meaning to go back.”

There had been talks around Patrick performing during Manchester Pride, but he said he wanted to come home for the festival here.

And the gigs are not the only exciting development for the young Derry man as he will be releasing a new single at the end of August titled ‘Pull The Trigger’.

“Over the last eight months I’ve been writing a lot of new music and working with a lot of people. It’s been brilliant,” he said.

Tickets for the gig at Sandinos on Friday can be booked in advance via www.skiddle.com or on the door.

You can follow Patrick at www.facebook.com/PatrickMcDonaghMusic/ and via www.instagram.com/patrickmcdonaghmusic/