Patrick Coghlin's report on the 'cash-for-ash' controversy will be published in mid-March it's been confirmed.

"The report of the independent public inquiry into the Non-Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Scheme, will be published on Friday, March 13, 2020 when the Chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin, will make a statement in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings, Stormont Estate, Belfast," the inquiry confirmed on Tuesday.