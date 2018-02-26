Patrick hits a high note as debut single ‘Fall’ strikes a chord

A Derry singer-songwriter has said he is delighted with the response to his debut single after it was given the thumbs up from ‘big hitters’ in the music industry and achieved national radio play.

Patrick McDonagh’s self-penned song, ‘Fall’, has caused something of a stir since its recent release, with the Derry man invited onto major radio stations for live performances and interviews.

The Manchester-based artist, who has described the new single as a “sassy little soulful ballad” said: “It’s been a bit mad the last week or two. Before it was even released it was played on BBC Manchester twice and Gaydio in England gave it national exposure.

“The reception has been great. My phone hasn’t stopped and the messages I have been getting from people have been so lovely.

“ This is the debut single, my first official release, and I’m working now on a second one. I have been writing more in the last couple of months than I have ever written and working with different people.

“It’s been a long time coming and I have put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of years.”

Patrick said ‘Fall’, like the other songs he has written to perform himself, is based on personal experiences. “It has to be about something that has happened,” he said. “My songs are my stories, and as much as other people might give me great input, unless I still feel it at the end of the song or song writing process, I wouldn’t release it .”

Patrick has been approached by internationally renowned music industry figures about potentially working together and it’s hardly surprising as he has been picked put by many as one to watch. Michelle Hussey from BBC Introducing praised the “really remarkable vocals from Patrick McDonagh,” while Mike Sweeney from BBC Radio Manchester described his music as “absolutely wonderful, absolutely beautiful song.” John Ryan from Gaydio meanwhile said Fall was a “fantastic track and vocals.”

Patrick announced a single release show and party in Gullivers, Manchester, his first UK headline show before the single came out. The show, which takes place next week, sold out weeks in advance. And Patrick is also planning to bring it all back home with an Irish gig later in the year.

“The support at home, especially in Derry, is always there no matter what,” he said. “I want to thank the people for all the support over the last couple of years. Thanks for letting me be me.”

‘Fall’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play and all other digital music platforms.