Paul Gosling is Holywell Trust’s new Brexit expert

Derry’s Holywell Trust has secured the services of local economic journalist, Paul Gosling, as its new “Brexit Expert.”

And, given that Brexit is an issue that will impact on us all, the Holywell Trust, through the expertise of Mr. Gosling, hopes to simplify what is a complicated issue to reduce the fear and uncertainty on the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

In his new role, Paul will contribute to ‘Brexit Focus’ – a new feature of the Holywell Podcast.

The feature will have a ‘Brexit Watch,’ interviews with key people on the topic and Paul will also endeavour to answer questions from the public on how Brexit might impact on them and their communities.

A spokesman said: “Holywell Trust is also proud to form a partnership with the ‘Derry Journal’ to spread our analysis of Brexit to the entire north-west community.

“A monthly blog, written by Paul, will feature in both the print and online editions of the ‘Journal’ as well as on Holywell Trust’s own website, www.holywelltrust.com and social media platforms.

“Paul Gosling brings a significant insight and expertise on the issue and is widely regarded as someone with a detailed understanding of the Brexit issue and how it might impact on the North West area.”

Speaking following his appointment, Paul Gosling said: “I am looking forward to engaging with the local community and helping to make the issue of Brexit accessible.

“I hope that, through the Holywell Podcast, we can highlight the perspectives of how our border community might be impacted by Brexit and how best we can work together to minimise any adverse effects.”

Director of Holywell Trust, Gerard Deane, added: “Our Brexit Focus project is an important area of work for us for the next 16 months.

“We are anxious that the people of the North West are informed fully about the facts of Brexit in an accessible format and we are delighted to be working with Paul to do just that.”

The Brexit Focus project is supported through the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland’s Brexit Dialogue Fund and will run for the next 16 months, right up until the UK is due to leave the European Union at 11pm on March 29, 2019.

Holywell Trust wants local people to be involved in the project by submitting any questions that they might have to brexit@holywelltrust.com

The Holywell Podcast is available through SoundCloud and iTunes by searching for Holywell Trust and through your preferred podcast app.