Paul Hughes to stand in Faughan

The Strathfoyle-based community worker, Paul Hughes, has declared he will be standing as an independent candidate in the elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council in May.

The 30-year-old has said he will run in the Faughan District Electoral Area (DEA) where in 2014 he secured 501 votes - the fourth highest number of first preferences - before his eventual elimination at Stage 8 of the count.

The Enagh Youth Forum activist said: “The reason I chose to stand in this election is because I want to help amplify the voices of people and communities who have been neglected, abandoned and over burdened by the establishment parties here.

“I’m standing to offer a positive alternative. I am neither ‘orange’ nor ‘green’ and refuse to be pigeon-holed as simply ‘other’.

“I am a rural community activist and an environmental campaigner.

“Tribal politics here just isn’t working. Right across the city and district, people are struggling.

“Over the past number of months I have been out and about talking too and ‘actively listening’ to local people in our rural communities. People have told me about the issues that matter to them and the issues they want to see tackled.”