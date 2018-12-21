Paul McCauley killer recorded stating 'I don't regret anything'

The incoherent rationale behind the sectarian murder of Paul McCauley has been laid bare in an audio recording of 31-years-old Matthew Gillon who received a ten year sentence for his role in the killing on Friday.

In the recording, which was released by police, Gillon can be heard saying he did not regret his involvement in the brutal attack in 2006 that left Mr. McCauley in a vegetative state and led to his untimely death in 2015.

Gillon pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, half to be served in prison and half on licence, at Laganside Crown Court on Friday.

In the recording Gillon is heard stating: “So just grabbed a big f**king lump of wood and said eh let’s go. So I jumped over the top, turned out there’s only three of them so I put the three of them down but em.”

“They didn’t know, they were just f**king boys from the other side. They weren’t anybody special that I would know. They’re not eh special – they were just f**king three fellas who just know decided.

“So eh yes it was exciting but obviously that’s all in my past now, I’m not interested in that anymore. I know I have to deal with what I’ve done in the past but I’m happy for that, I don’t regret anything.”

Piper John McClements (28), previously known as Daryl Proctor, from Derry pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul McCauley.

McClements was previously charged with the attempted murder of Paul and served six years of a 12 year sentence. He was sentenced to serve a further three years for murder on Friday.