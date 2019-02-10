Paul’s Campaign to expand into the UK

A Derry charity which raises awareness of the rare cancer, Sarcoma, is to expand into the UK.

Paul’s Campaign was established in 2011 following the death of 27-years-old Paul Coyle.

He was diagnosed with Sarcoma on his birthday and died less than two weeks later.

Sarcoma is a cancer of the bone, or soft tissue, and symptoms are limps, bumps, cysts or swelling which is increasing in size.

Over 5,000 people are diagnosed with Sarcoma in the UK each year and around 120 in Northern Ireland and 350 in the Republic.

The charity has been raising awareness about Sarcoma for the last six years and have been lobbying for more research into the cancer.

They will be working in the UK in conjunction with Donna’s Dream House Charity in Blackpool. This charity was set up by Len and Barbara Curtis, who daughter, Donna, died from cancer when she was 20.

The partnership between the two charities has seen a number of sick children from Derry enjoy a free holiday to the Lancashire resort.

The organisations have identified 12 families from Derry who would benefit from such a trip and will be fundraising for this by holding an X-Factor style competition and a Full Monty event later this year. The are also big plans for the annual Paul’s Campaign ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ event.

If you would like to get involved email paulscampaign1@gmail.com