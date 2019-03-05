Pauric wins €23,000 on Winning Streak game show

An Inishowen man has won €23,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game - just four weeks after his cousin won €25,000 on the show.

Pauric Collum from Redcastle, took to the Winning Streak stage just a month after his cousin, Maggie Collum, from Falcarragh in Donegal, won €25,000 on the show. Maggie asked her identical twin sister, Rosie, to play the game for her. In 2009 Rosie herself won €37,000 on the programme.

Pauric has been married to Agnes for 42 years and the pair have two adult children, Aaron and Shauna Michelle. He is a proud grandfather to three grandchildren, John Patrick, Nathaniel and Aaliyah.

Pauric was born in Berwickshire in Scotland and has ten siblings (three sisters and seven brothers). He moved to Donegal to live with his grandmother when he was young and then located to Manchester where he worked for more than 20 years as a HGV truck mechanic. He often visited Donegal on holidays before moving back to Redcastle in 1987.

Now retired, Pauric enjoys spending time with his family living in a beautiful location on the banks of Lough Foyle. Pauric has no plans yet for his winnings from the show.

Prizes totalling €169,000 were won on last weeks show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. The show features some perennial favourite games, as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

One of the lucky five players got the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. This series of Winning Streak also features the addition of a €100,000 segment on the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,975 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes. Winning Streak is the second longest running game show in Europe.