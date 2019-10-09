Peace activists to speak in Derry on case of Julian Assange

An ‘Imperialism on Trial’ event focusing on the imprisonment of Julian Assange will take place at The Playhouse, in Derry, this Sunday October 13, featuring a host of local, national, and international speakers.

Joining local MP, Elisha McCallion and People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann, will be MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace; Chris Williamson, MP; Peter Ford, Former UK Ambassador; and Former Icelandic Minister, Ogmundur Jonasson. The panelists will critique imperialism in general, and examine the case of Assange.

Julian Assange is currently being detained in maximum security HM Prison Belmarsh, having served his sentence for skipping bail, as he awaits trial for extradition to the US.

A spokesman for Imperialism on Trial said: “This case is a watershed moment, and potentially end times as we know it, for journalism.”

The event begins at 5pm (doors open 4.30pm). Tickets £4 online at Eventbrite (all proceeds for charity).