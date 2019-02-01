'Peaky Blinders' themed fashion show finale of 3-day 'Tech' showcase

A fashion show themed on the hit British gangster series, Peaky Blinders, will complete a three-day showcase of the North West Regional College's (NWRC) wide range of courses next week.

The college has programmed a spectacular free weekend of events at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Beginning on Friday, February 8, and running for three days, staff and students will present a weekend of exciting activities as well showcasing the college’s huge range of full and part time courses, apprenticeships and undergraduate courses.

Members of the public are invited to enjoy a range of live performances, shows, interactive displays, competitions, course applications and take the opportunity to meet some of the staff and students based at the five campuses across Derry, Limavady and Strabane.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday afternoon, with a sensational Hair and Beauty Catwalk Show based on the genre of the post war BBC Drama Peaky Blinders.

Fergal Rafferty, Manager of Foyleside Shopping Centre said: “I am delighted to welcome the college to the centre for what promises to be a weekend jam-packed full of activities.

“Foyleside Shopping Centre is delighted to work alongside the college in this new venture and we would encourage as many people as possible to come along and take part in the events.”

Annette Smith, Project Based Learning Mentor and Co-Ordinator, North West Regional College, said staff and students at NWRC were working hard ahead of the event and looking forward to bringing their work into the community.

She said: “Preparing for NWRC’s Foyleside Weekend has been an enriching experience for our students and it’s fantastic to see their work nearing completion.

“Project Based Learning is a key function at the college enabling students to undertake real life skills projects working directly with local industry.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to come along on any of the three days to see at first hand the work that is being carried out by students at NWRC, as well as enjoy some of the activities.”

During the event the general public can enjoy a range of interactive displays that include fun science experiments, live artwork, music performances, 3D printing displays by the Business Support Centre, cookery demos, as well as receive support and advice from NWRC’s award winning Careers Team.

The weekend of events is the prelude to the college’s Open Days which run on February 26, 27 and 28 in Strabane, Derry~Londonderry and Limavady respectively. There will also be a Saturday Open Day in Strand Road on March 2.

For more information log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/foyleside or follow @mynwrc on Twitter, @nwrc_college on Instagram or facebook/mynwrc