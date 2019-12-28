Pedestrian hospitalised after Derry zebra crossing collision

A pedestrian was hospitalised after being reportedly hit by a car in Derry.

The incident happened earlier this month. The person has been in hospital since. Police have launched a witness appeal.

The collision occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at approximately 4.10 p.m.

"This collision happened on the zebra crossing on the Foyle Road, just off Foyleside Roundabout heading towards Craigavon Bridge.

"It involved one vehicle and one pedestrian and the pedestrian has been hospitalised since as a result," the PSNI stated.

If you witnessed or know anything about this collision, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1183 of 7/12/19, police said.