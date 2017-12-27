Pedestrian killed in Donegal collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Donegal this morning, Wednesday December 27.

A man in his late 20s, a pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, near Portnablagh, at about 4.15 am.

A garda spokesperson said: “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured.

“The road at the scene in closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”