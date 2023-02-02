Pedestrian struck by vehicle in reported Derry hit-and-run
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a reported hit-and-run incident in Derry on Wednesday.
By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 5:48pm
Police in the city are appealing for witnesses and information regarding a collision which occurred on the Crescent Link roundabout.
"At approximately 17.57 hours on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 a vehicle failed to stop after striking a pedestrian.
“If you witnessed this incident or have any information regarding this please call 101 and quote reference number 1584 of 01/02/2023,” the PSNI said on Thursday.