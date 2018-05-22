‘Peers can’t ignore will of the people’

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has warned the unelected peers of the House of Lords to defy the will of the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at their peril.

He asked the Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, to raise the matter with the upper house in order “to impress on its members the need to ensure that the will of the people of the UK in leaving the European Union (EU) ought to be uppermost in the minds of the lords and that they overlook that at their peril”.

The MP was speaking after controversy flared over a series of Brexit defeats inflicted on the Conservative government by the House of Lords.