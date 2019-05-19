Pennyburn ‘KEEP CLEAR’ signs to help ease traffic problems

Transport NI are to paint ‘KEEP CLEAR’ markings where two residential streets in Pennyburn exit onto the busy Racecourse Road.

The measure has been added to the Department of Instrastructure (DFI) Roads programme of works after residents’ concerns were raised by local Councillor Mickey Cooper.

Colr. Cooper said: “Residents had brought their concerns to me about traffic problems at the junctions of the Racecourse Road and New Street/St. Aidan’s Terrace at peak times of the day.

“I contacted Transport NI to see if they could come up with a solution to help the free flow of traffic and make it easier for motorists to exit from both streets out onto the Racecourse Road.”

The Sinn Féin councillor said the department has said it will look at the introduction of two ‘KEEP CLEAR’ markings at the junctions to help ease the problem.

He said it has been placed on DfI Roads’ works list and hopes it will be carried out over the coming weeks.