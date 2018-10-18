Pensioner in serious condition in hospital following car crash

A woman in her 70s is in a serious condition in hospital after a two vehicle car crash in Derry at the weekend.

Details of the incident have been released by the PSNI this morning.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the collision that occurred on the Culmore Road on Sunday.

Constable McCausland, an investigating officer, said: “At around 4.25 p.m. it was reported that a white Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW X1 were involved in the collision.

"Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and a female passenger in the VW Golf in her 70s was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Her condition is described as serious but stable. A male driver in his 70s of the VW Golf was also taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 968 14/10/18."