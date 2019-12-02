People Before Profit candidate praises youth for Climate Crisis action

People Before Profit Councillor and Westminster candidate Shaun Harkin has praised local young people for again taking to the streets during the latest in a series of Climate Strike protests in Derry on Friday.

Young people have been leading the charge globally calling for local, national and international action to tackle the climate crisis.

Colr. Harkin said: “I joined student climate strikers on Friday in the Guildhall Square.

“Governments and the political establishment have been forced to declare climate emergencies because millions of people led by our to young went out on the streets. Nothing, however, has changed yet.”

He added that critical local issues included the dumping uncovered at Mobuoy and the need for the expansion of the rail network locally.

“Young people are right to be on the streets from Dublin to Derry and all across the world again. They are leading the way and should be commended. We must march, strike, occupy and vote People Before Profit on December 12 to stop the polluters and to demand system change not climate change,” he proposed.