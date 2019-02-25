People urged to attend meetings on Boom Hall

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has urged the public to attend information sessions this week regarding the Boom Hall estate.

The sessions will be held in the Guildhall this Thursday, February 28 from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Colr. Dobbins said: “Derry City & Strabane District Council will be hosting two public information sessions to provide updates on the ongoing preparation of a conservation management plan for the council-owned Boom Hall house and estate.

“Work has been progressing on the production of the conservation management plan, in particular the inspections of the house and masonry structures. The plan will help to form the future management and regeneration of the whole Boom Hall estate.

“The public have been invited to offer their views and I would urge particularly the surrounding residents in the Ballyarnett DEA, to attend and more importantly to ask questions.

“This is a significant commitment by council on the regeneration as a key heritage and recreational asset for citizens and visitors.”