10 brilliant photographs from Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership (WNP) workshop in Derry's St. Columb's Park House

By Keith Moore
Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
The Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership recently hosted a ‘Creative Facilitator Training Workshop’.

The event took place in St. Columb's Park House. The project was funded by Peace Plus.

Pictured at the Creative Facilitator Training Workshop held by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership in St. Columb's Park House were, standing, Jackie Fauteux and Elaine Taylor, Anann's Arch, front, Niamh Webster, Project Facilitator, WNP, and Zoe McSparron, Fuse Arts. The project was funded by Peace Plus.

1. Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership

Elaine Taylor, Anann's Arch facilitating Saturday's Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership event at St. Columb's Park, Derry.

2. Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership

Ladies taking part in one of the workshops at the Creative Facilitator Training Workshop held by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership in St. Columb's Park House on Saturday last.

3. Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership

A section of those taking part in one of the workshops at the Creative Facilitator Training Workshop held by the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership in St. Columb's Park House on Saturday last.

4. Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership

