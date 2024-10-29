Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago!

10 brilliant photos of Derry folk partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe’en 25 years ago

Twenty-five years ago the clock was ticking down to the new millennium and Derry folk were getting all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe’en that year.