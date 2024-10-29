Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago!Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago!
10 brilliant photos of Derry folk partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe’en 25 years ago

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
Twenty-five years ago the clock was ticking down to the new millennium and Derry folk were getting all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe’en that year.

Check out this brilliant picture parade of young and old enjoying the last Oíche Shamhna of the 20th century in Derry!

1. Derry Hallowe'en 1999! : Derry Hallowe'en 1999!

Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago! Photo: Archive

2. Derry Hallowe'en 1999! : Derry Hallowe'en 1999!

Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago! Photo: Archive

3. Derry Hallowe'en 1999! : Derry Hallowe'en 1999!

Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago! Photo: Archive

4. Derry Hallowe'en 1999! : Derry Hallowe'en 1999!

Derry folk all dressed up and partying like it was 1999 on Hallowe'en 25 years ago! Photo: Archive

