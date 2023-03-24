10 brilliant pictures of the Thornhill College formal in Derry in March 2003

Thornhill College’s sixth year students celebrated their annual formal in the City Hotel in Mach 2003.
The following pictures were featured in the ‘Journal’ shortly after.
1. Thornhill College Formal March 2003
Catherine Doherty, Jennifer McCollum, Tara McCafferty, Roisin Downey and Lynette Cullen. Standing. Gareth Mullan, Darren Jennings, Declan Harkin, Stephen Kelly and David Gallagher, (0403T11) Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Thornhill College Formal March 2003
Seated: Mary Henry, Rachel Devine, Charlotte Simpson, Ann Louise McGuinness and Caoimhe Doherty. Standing: Chris Stephens, Sean Mullan, Sandra Biddle, Sean Doherty and Andrew Harkin. (0403T10) Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Thornhill College Formal March 2003
Seated: Brenda Quinn, Catherine Walker, Oonagh Quigg, Charlene McKinney and Danielle Given. Standing: Kevin Sheehan, Sean O'Doherty, Eamon McGuiness, Stephen Harrington and Michael Rooney. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Thornhill College Formal March 2003
Seated: Emer McShane, Michaela McCloskey, Ciara Dunlop, Catherine McCaul and Louise Mailey. Standing: Joe Doherty, Paul Martin, Stephen Friel, John Monteith and Aiden Doherty. (0403T13) Photo: Derry Journal Archive