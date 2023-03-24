News you can trust since 1772
Seated: Eimear O'Flaherty, Roisin Fallon, Jennifer McMonagle, Amanda McMenamin and Karla Mallon. Standing: Conor Makel, Conaill O'Neill, Davin Harrington, David Hunter and Brian Nelis (0403T14)
10 brilliant pictures of the Thornhill College formal in Derry in March 2003

Thornhill College’s sixth year students celebrated their annual formal in the City Hotel in Mach 2003.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT

The following pictures were featured in the ‘Journal’ shortly after.

Catherine Doherty, Jennifer McCollum, Tara McCafferty, Roisin Downey and Lynette Cullen. Standing. Gareth Mullan, Darren Jennings, Declan Harkin, Stephen Kelly and David Gallagher, (0403T11)

1. Thornhill College Formal March 2003

Catherine Doherty, Jennifer McCollum, Tara McCafferty, Roisin Downey and Lynette Cullen. Standing. Gareth Mullan, Darren Jennings, Declan Harkin, Stephen Kelly and David Gallagher, (0403T11) Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Seated: Mary Henry, Rachel Devine, Charlotte Simpson, Ann Louise McGuinness and Caoimhe Doherty. Standing: Chris Stephens, Sean Mullan, Sandra Biddle, Sean Doherty and Andrew Harkin. (0403T10)

2. Thornhill College Formal March 2003

Seated: Mary Henry, Rachel Devine, Charlotte Simpson, Ann Louise McGuinness and Caoimhe Doherty. Standing: Chris Stephens, Sean Mullan, Sandra Biddle, Sean Doherty and Andrew Harkin. (0403T10) Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Seated: Brenda Quinn, Catherine Walker, Oonagh Quigg, Charlene McKinney and Danielle Given. Standing: Kevin Sheehan, Sean O'Doherty, Eamon McGuiness, Stephen Harrington and Michael Rooney.

3. Thornhill College Formal March 2003

Seated: Brenda Quinn, Catherine Walker, Oonagh Quigg, Charlene McKinney and Danielle Given. Standing: Kevin Sheehan, Sean O'Doherty, Eamon McGuiness, Stephen Harrington and Michael Rooney. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Seated: Emer McShane, Michaela McCloskey, Ciara Dunlop, Catherine McCaul and Louise Mailey. Standing: Joe Doherty, Paul Martin, Stephen Friel, John Monteith and Aiden Doherty. (0403T13)

4. Thornhill College Formal March 2003

Seated: Emer McShane, Michaela McCloskey, Ciara Dunlop, Catherine McCaul and Louise Mailey. Standing: Joe Doherty, Paul Martin, Stephen Friel, John Monteith and Aiden Doherty. (0403T13) Photo: Derry Journal Archive

