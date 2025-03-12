10 brilliant things to do on St Patrick's Day in Derry and Strabane 2025

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
St Patrick’s Day is set to see Derry transformed into a sea of colour and joy, with lots to do we created a list of what you can get up to.

Under the creative theme of 'flowers, fur and feathers,' this St Patrick’s Day parade will be a celebration of the natural world, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the festival.

Photos by George Sweeney.

The theme of the city's parade this year is ‘Flowers, Fur and Feathers.’ It will include a full parade route, starting departing from Bishop Street Car Park at 3pm and is said to be a spectacle for spectators.

1. The St Patrick’s Day parade 2025

The theme of the city's parade this year is ‘Flowers, Fur and Feathers.’ It will include a full parade route, starting departing from Bishop Street Car Park at 3pm and is said to be a spectacle for spectators. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Main Stage at Guildhall Square and the Guildhall’s Main Hall will host live traditional Irish music from 1pm – 3pm featuring some of our best local musicians.

2. Traditional musicians at the Guildhall on St Patrick’s Day

The Main Stage at Guildhall Square and the Guildhall’s Main Hall will host live traditional Irish music from 1pm – 3pm featuring some of our best local musicians. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
There will be live music in the Craft Village from 1pm-6pm.

3. Traditional musicians in the Craft Village on St Patrick’s Day

There will be live music in the Craft Village from 1pm-6pm. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Face painting in Waterloo Place from 1pm-6pm.

4. Face painting

Face painting in Waterloo Place from 1pm-6pm. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice