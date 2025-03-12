10 brilliant things to do on St Patrick's Day in Derry and Strabane 2025

Under the creative theme of 'flowers, fur and feathers,' this St Patrick’s Day parade will be a celebration of the natural world, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the festival.
Photos by George Sweeney.
1. The St Patrick’s Day parade 2025
The theme of the city's parade this year is ‘Flowers, Fur and Feathers.’ It will include a full parade route, starting departing from Bishop Street Car Park at 3pm and is said to be a spectacle for spectators. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Traditional musicians at the Guildhall on St Patrick’s Day
The Main Stage at Guildhall Square and the Guildhall’s Main Hall will host live traditional Irish music from 1pm – 3pm featuring some of our best local musicians. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Traditional musicians in the Craft Village on St Patrick’s Day
There will be live music in the Craft Village from 1pm-6pm. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Face painting
Face painting in Waterloo Place from 1pm-6pm. Photo: George Sweeney