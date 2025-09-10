10 fantastic photos of Derry and Donegal folk out at the Lifford Races 20 years ago September 2005

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Lifford Races : Lifford Races
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at the Lifford races in June 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Lifford Races : Lifford Races
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at the Lifford races in June 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Lifford Races : Lifford Races
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at the Lifford races in June 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Lifford Races : Lifford Races
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at the Lifford races in June 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive