10 fascinating stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper August 2 1974

Photos taken from the Derry Journal Newspaper dated Friday, August 02, 1974.
1. Front page from 1974
The front page from the Derry Journal, released Friday, August 2, 1974. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Retires After 61 Years As Co-op Manager
The intro to the story reads: "Eighty-three-year-old Mr. William Elder pictured at his desk on Wednesday last, his last day of work at the Lagan Co-op Creamery, Sally-brook, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal, where he has been manager for the past 61 years." Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Bomb Damage Has Cost 300 City Centre Jobs
It reads: The Mental Strain of what traders and their staffs were coming through was unbelievable, said Mr. Robert Ferris, president of Derry Chamber of Trade, when he and other representatives of that body were received at a special meeting of the Technical Services Committee of Derry City Council. He said that during the past five years 300 jobs had been lost in the city centre through bomb damage, etc, including staffs in shops and offices." Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. I.R.A Claim
"The Provisional I.R.A said in a statement yesterday that one of their active service units fired at an army patrol in Shantallow but they claimed no hits and said they suffered no casualties." From the 1974 paper. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.