10 fascinating stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper August 2 1974

3 . Bomb Damage Has Cost 300 City Centre Jobs

It reads: The Mental Strain of what traders and their staffs were coming through was unbelievable, said Mr. Robert Ferris, president of Derry Chamber of Trade, when he and other representatives of that body were received at a special meeting of the Technical Services Committee of Derry City Council. He said that during the past five years 300 jobs had been lost in the city centre through bomb damage, etc, including staffs in shops and offices." Photo: Derry Journal Archive