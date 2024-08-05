10 fascinating stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper August 2 1974

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
Take a look at some of the great work our colleagues were doing 50 years ago in the Derry Journal Newspaper.

Photos taken from the Derry Journal Newspaper dated Friday, August 02, 1974.

The front page from the Derry Journal, released Friday, August 2, 1974.

1. Front page from 1974

The front page from the Derry Journal, released Friday, August 2, 1974. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

The intro to the story reads: "Eighty-three-year-old Mr. William Elder pictured at his desk on Wednesday last, his last day of work at the Lagan Co-op Creamery, Sally-brook, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal, where he has been manager for the past 61 years."

2. Retires After 61 Years As Co-op Manager

The intro to the story reads: "Eighty-three-year-old Mr. William Elder pictured at his desk on Wednesday last, his last day of work at the Lagan Co-op Creamery, Sally-brook, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal, where he has been manager for the past 61 years." Photo: Derry Journal Archive

It reads: The Mental Strain of what traders and their staffs were coming through was unbelievable, said Mr. Robert Ferris, president of Derry Chamber of Trade, when he and other representatives of that body were received at a special meeting of the Technical Services Committee of Derry City Council. He said that during the past five years 300 jobs had been lost in the city centre through bomb damage, etc, including staffs in shops and offices."

3. Bomb Damage Has Cost 300 City Centre Jobs

It reads: The Mental Strain of what traders and their staffs were coming through was unbelievable, said Mr. Robert Ferris, president of Derry Chamber of Trade, when he and other representatives of that body were received at a special meeting of the Technical Services Committee of Derry City Council. He said that during the past five years 300 jobs had been lost in the city centre through bomb damage, etc, including staffs in shops and offices." Photo: Derry Journal Archive

"The Provisional I.R.A said in a statement yesterday that one of their active service units fired at an army patrol in Shantallow but they claimed no hits and said they suffered no casualties." From the 1974 paper.

4. I.R.A Claim

"The Provisional I.R.A said in a statement yesterday that one of their active service units fired at an army patrol in Shantallow but they claimed no hits and said they suffered no casualties." From the 1974 paper. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

