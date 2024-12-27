2002 was also the year that this group of students at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana got all dressed up for their Formal.
Were you one of them? Check out the pictures.
1. Seated, from left, are Suzanne Gordon, Aisling Donnelly, Aileen Doherty, Louise Friel, Roslyn McLaren and Brenda McLaughlin. Standing, from left, are David Bell, Owen Bradley, Matthew McGrory, Matthew O'Donnell and Patrick Flynn. (1501C10)
Scoil Mhuire School Formal in January 2002. Photo: DJ
2. Front, from left, are Bridget Doherty, Fodhla McDaid, Caroline Doherty, Laura Doherty, Kate Bouchier Hayes and Denise Caldwell. Back, from left, are Martin Caldwell, Ciaran McDaid, John Sweeney. Patrick McLaughlin, Stephen Doherty, Michael Faulkner and Ben King. (1501C11)
Scoil Mhuire School Formal in January 2002. Photo: dj
3. Seated, from left, are Pamela Doherty, Eileen Hegarty, Maria Doherty, Karen O'Donnell, Susan McGrath and Danielle McGavigan. Standing, from left, are Stephen McDaid, Eoghan Coyle, Paul McGonagle, James Deery, Michael Doherty and Declan Grant. (1501C04)
Scoil Mhuire School Formal in January 2002. Photo: dj
4. Front, from left, are Caroline Sweetman, Rochelle Peoples, Clare Doherty, Karen McLafferty, Elaine Gillespie and Siobhan Carlin. Back, from left, are Paul Doherty, Martin McGrath, Carl Craig, Matthew Porter, John McLaughlin and James Doherty. (1501C03)
Scoil Mhuire School Formal in January 2002. Photo: dj
