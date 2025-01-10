10 great pics of children sleighing it in as snow closes Derry schools

By George Sweeney
Published 10th Jan 2025, 06:48 GMT
Pictured are young people having a blast in the snow at Brooke Park on Thursday after schools were forced to close as temperatures dipped below freezing.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice