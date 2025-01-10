Photos by George Sweeney.
1. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Children enjoy a day off school and a slide in the snow in Brooke Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.