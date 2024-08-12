10 incredible stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in August 13 1974

Photos taken from the Derry Journal Newspaper dated Tuesday, August 13, 1974.
1. Front Page
The front page of the Derry Journal August 1974. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. New Parishes Set Up In Derry Diocese
The opening paragraph reads: "Innovations in the structure of the Derry Diocese coming into operation next month, announced by Most Rev. Dr. Daly, Bishop of Derry, at a weekend press conference in Derry, will be the first phase of a scheme that will eventually cover the entire diocese within the first year and a half. This arises from a survey such as has never been carried out in the diocese before." Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Bomb Blast at Derry-Donegal Customs Post
It reads: "An attempt to blow up the British Customs post at Killea on the Derry-Donegal Border at the week-end misfired. Raiders cut through the wire perimeter fence and left a 4lb. bomb at the post but only about a half pound of it exploded. The post suffered only minor damage. Early on Sunday morning shots were fired at an army checkpoint at Pennyburn Pass. One shot passed through a land rover and hit a wall. There were no army casualties. Fire was returned but no hits were claimed." Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Trophy presented to Mr. George Coyle
The caption reads: "A trophy presented by members of the family of the late Mr. Patrick McMenamin, who was a member of the civilian staff at the United States Naval base at Clooney, Derry, for an annual golf competition for the civilian and navy staff at the base, was presented to the first winner, Mr. George Coyle, of St Brigid's avenue, Derry, who works in the supple office at the base. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
