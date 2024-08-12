10 incredible stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in August 13 1974

3 . Bomb Blast at Derry-Donegal Customs Post

It reads: "An attempt to blow up the British Customs post at Killea on the Derry-Donegal Border at the week-end misfired. Raiders cut through the wire perimeter fence and left a 4lb. bomb at the post but only about a half pound of it exploded. The post suffered only minor damage. Early on Sunday morning shots were fired at an army checkpoint at Pennyburn Pass. One shot passed through a land rover and hit a wall. There were no army casualties. Fire was returned but no hits were claimed." Photo: Derry Journal Archive