10 incredible stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in July 16 1974

2 . We Continue To Fish In Disputed Waters

Making the front page 50 years ago. The opening line paragraph reads: "Greencastle fishermen are to continue to fish in the disputed waters in Lough Foyle where they say they have been fishing for generations. The decision came following a meeting on Saturday night at which five man deputation from the Association, who had met the Irish Government's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Garrett Fitzgerald, in Dublin on Friday, reported what had taken place." Photo: Jack Tibbetts