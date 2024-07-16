10 incredible stories making the news in the Derry Journal newspaper in July 16 1974

Photos taken from the Derry Journal Newspaper dated Tuesday, July 16, 1974.
1. The Front Page
The Front Page of the Derry Journal Newspaper July 16 1974. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. We Continue To Fish In Disputed Waters
Making the front page 50 years ago. The opening line paragraph reads: "Greencastle fishermen are to continue to fish in the disputed waters in Lough Foyle where they say they have been fishing for generations. The decision came following a meeting on Saturday night at which five man deputation from the Association, who had met the Irish Government's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Garrett Fitzgerald, in Dublin on Friday, reported what had taken place." Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Bomb Dealt with
"A 10 to 12 lbs. bomb found at the junction of Linenhall Street and Richmond Street around 8:45 a.m on Sunday morning was later dealt with by a British army ammunition expert." Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Under 12 Piano Duet
The caption reads: "Anne Marie and Liam Joyce, Beechwood Ave., Derry, winners with 90 marks of the under-12 piano duet at Feis na Gleithre Maighistear, Rosneamhlach. The adjudicator was the well-known composer and conductor, Eamonn O Gallchoir." Photo: Jack Tibbetts
