10 must-see events in Derry Culture Night

The events are all free, some are suitable for children and each has accessibility details listed on the Culture Night website.What will you be up to?
1. DER - CULTURE NIGHT
The Fire-eater performing in Waterloo Place, was a popular attraction, during the Culture Night last year. DER2137GS - 040
2.
Back Off The Page - Spoken Word Showcase & Open Mic in St Columb’s Hall. Presented by House of Mel, Back Off The Page: Performances from some of the North-West’s finest spoken word artists with open mic. "Spoken word may have taken longer to get literary recognition than its page counterpart, but it’s been around for a lot longer. And we’re going to show you why. Four spoken word artists, Abby Oliveira, Cathy Carson, Sam " Fearraigh and Mel Bradley, will challenge the ideals of literary inclusion by showcasing their individual oratory stylings and diverse voices. We will also welcome anyone who wishes to share their own voice in our open mic. Pre-booking available but not essential at houseofmel.com/back-off-the-page"
3.
Stories about the City - "Waterside Theatre invite you to come along and hear or share stories about the city while enjoying a nice cuppa. A relaxed evening of storytelling, no need to pre-book, just drop in - we would love to see you!" From 7pm to 9pm.
4.
Northern Lights Project and Ulster University present Derry Sound Factory -
a cross between an experimental sound workshop and an open mic night, providing a space for those interested in new and experimental music. Featuring a rolling programme of short performances of new music by up-and-coming composers and sound artists as well as established practitioners. The Foyle Arts Building is located just off Lawrence Hill on the Magee Campus. Drop-In anytime from 6pm to 10pm