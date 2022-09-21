10 must-see events in Derry Culture Night

2.

Back Off The Page - Spoken Word Showcase & Open Mic in St Columb’s Hall. Presented by House of Mel, Back Off The Page: Performances from some of the North-West’s finest spoken word artists with open mic. "Spoken word may have taken longer to get literary recognition than its page counterpart, but it’s been around for a lot longer. And we’re going to show you why. Four spoken word artists, Abby Oliveira, Cathy Carson, Sam " Fearraigh and Mel Bradley, will challenge the ideals of literary inclusion by showcasing their individual oratory stylings and diverse voices. We will also welcome anyone who wishes to share their own voice in our open mic. Pre-booking available but not essential at houseofmel.com/back-off-the-page"