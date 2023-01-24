10 pictures of Square Bear Exhibition 'Injustice' in Derry

Derry artist Square Bear’s exhibition, ‘Injustice’, was launched at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday night.
The exhibition is a focus on Bloody Sunday, representing the environment of Rossville Street, and the events of that day reimagined through paint and contemporary imagery. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until February 1.
1. Artist Square Bear chats with a guest at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 75
Artist Square Bear chats with a guest at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 75
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Artist Square Bear pictured with Donal O’Doherty and Oisin McCool at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 71
Artist Square Bear pictured with Donal O’Doherty and Oisin McCool at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 71
Photo: George Sweeney
3. One of Square Bear’s paintings on display at the exhibition ‘Injustice’ in the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 76
One of Square Bear’s paintings on display at the exhibition ‘Injustice’ in the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 76
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Artist Square Bear pictured at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 73
Artist Square Bear pictured at the launch of his exhibition ‘Injustice’ at the Eden Arts Centre on Monday evening last. The exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday runs until 1st February next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 73
Photo: George Sweeney