The Derry Journal has dug into the archives from May 2003 and found these pictures from the Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana prizegiving that year.
Awards included sports awards and others given for those who did well in a given subject and in their Junior and Leaving Certificate.
Seated from left, Frank McHale, Parent's Council, Liam Rainey, principal, Nina Roddy, senior student of the year, and Sister Marie Wylie. Standing, from left, Martina Moyne and Mary Flanagan, joint winners of junior student of the year, Clare McLaughlin, sporting personality, and Francina Baldrick, runner up student of the year. (2005MG01) Photo: DJ
Liam Rainey, principal of Scoil Mhuire, with pupils who received junior cert awards at the annual school prizegiving. (2005MG09) Photo: DJ
Subject award winners with, seated from left, Frank McHale, Parent's Council, Liam Rainey, principal, and Sister Marie Wylie, Board of Management chairperson. (2005MG03) Photo: DJ
Sports award winners at the Scoil Mhuire annual presentation of awards. Included are, seated from left, Mary Margaret Grant, Credit Union sponsors, and Sister Marie Wylie, Board of Management chairperson. (2005MG05) Photo: DJ