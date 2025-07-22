10 reasons to have your hair done professionally: Hair to Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

We have all tried to save time or money by doing our hair at home.

Maybe it was a box dye, a fringe trim, or even a full bleach moment during lockdown.

And sure, it seems simple...until it isn’t. The truth is, getting your hair done professionally isn’t just about looking good — it’s about caring for yourself properly. So here are 10 honest reasons why your hair deserves a salon appointment.

1. We Know What Suits You

Not every style works for every face or hair type. A professional hairdresser looks at the hair texture, lifestyle, face shape, and maintenance appointments into account. It’s not just about what’s trending — it’s about what works for you.

2. No More DIY Disasters

Cutting your fringe or reaching around the back of your head with a bottle of dye usually ends in a disaster and a long wait for it to grow out. Trust us — we have fixed it all. Save yourself the stress.

3. We Use the Right Tools and Techniques

The salon chair is peace. It’s your chance to sit still, switch off, sip a coffee, and let someone else take care of you for once. We all need that.

From professional scissors, using different brands of colour and treatments to suit all hair types. We are trained to use the right tools. This means healthier hair, fewer split ends, and a finish that lasts.

4. Your Hair Health Comes First

Our priority is the health of your hair and scalp. We know how to balance colour, avoid over-processing, and strengthen hair with treatments. It’s not just about the result — it’s about long-term care.

5. You’ll Get the Look You Want

A picture on Instagram is one thing — achieving it in real life is another. We blend and tone to bring the best out of your colour appointment.

6. It’s a Real Confidence Boost

When your hair looks great, you stand taller, smile more, and feel more like yourself. A good blow-dry can fix a bad week — and we’re here for that.

7. We Spot Issues Before They Become Problems

As professionals, we notice changes — hair loss, damage, or scalp irritation — and can help guide you toward solutions early, whether it’s with products or medical advice.

8. Your Colour Will Last Longer

Salon colour is professionally mixed, applied, and sealed — and when paired with salon-recommended aftercare, it fades slower, stays shinier, and looks fresher for longer.

9. It’s Time Just for You

10. Great Hair Changes Everything

When your hair feels right, everything else feels easier. The outfit looks better and your make up looks better.

So if you’ve been putting off that appointment or trying to DIY your way through the seasons — take this as your sign. Your hair deserves more. And so do you.

Let a professional bring out your best — because it’s never just hair. It is your confidence. It is your identity. It is your crown.