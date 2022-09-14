10 unique ways to spend Culture Night in Derry

3.

Indian Warli Art Workshop in The Arts Factory, Gasyard Centre.This workshop explores Warli painting - a form of tribal art from the North Sahyadri Range in Maharashtra, India. Join Sarika Art to learn about the heritage and techniques to create your own unique piece of Warli art on Pot or Canvas. Each picture represents a unique theme and living life message through art. They Would Not Only Spread Good Vibes and Thoughts but Also Spread Positive Energy In You And The People Around You.