10 unique ways to spend Culture Night in Derry

It’s a Pin-UP! Brooch Making Workshop at Number 19 Craft & Design Shop, The Craft Village. Textile and jewellery artisan makers at Number 19 Craft and Design will host tables outside the store demonstrating brooch making, with an opportunity for audience participation in this creative workshop. Outside (weather permitting, inside if inclement). Number 19 Craft and Design is a Collective of Artist/Designers from the North West of Ireland selling contemporary crafts and artisan giftware, located in the beautiful setting of The Craft Village in the heart of Derry City. 5pm to 8pm
Adult Theatre Making Class, Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre. Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre presents a theatre making class for adults with Gemma Walker-Farren of Makey Uppers. 18+ To Book: 02871314000 / [email protected]
Indian Warli Art Workshop in The Arts Factory, Gasyard Centre.This workshop explores Warli painting - a form of tribal art from the North Sahyadri Range in Maharashtra, India. Join Sarika Art to learn about the heritage and techniques to create your own unique piece of Warli art on Pot or Canvas. Each picture represents a unique theme and living life message through art. They Would Not Only Spread Good Vibes and Thoughts but Also Spread Positive Energy In You And The People Around You.
Jazz, Folk and Funk Trail. A mini trail of Jazz and original music by some of Derry’s finest musicians. 6pm- 7 pm Paul Mc Intyre Quartet @ The Guildhall. 7.30pm-8.30 pm Joseph Leighton Trio @ Nine Hostages Coffee Company. 8.30pm- 9.30pm Paul Mc Inytre Quartet @ The Guildhall Taphouse (18+). 9pm – 10pm James Anderson Trio @ The Grand Central Bar (18+). 10.30pm- late Velvet Alibi @ The Grand Central Bar (18+). Please note: The Grand Central has some access restrictions due to stairway to venue