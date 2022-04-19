Stella McMonagle, First in English Song 10 -12 years old, pictured with Ray McGinley, McGinley School of Music and Drama, at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum . DER2216GS  020

100th Derry Feis : Winners’ row Tuesday April 19th 2022

A very well done to all those who took part in the historic 100th Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle today (Tuesday).

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:26 pm

Here are some of those who received accolades for their talents.

Lucy McDermott was Highly Commended in Childrens Verse while her brother Ben achieved First place in Boys Verse at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  028

Aimee Rose Carey, winner of the Eithne Quigley Rose Cup, pictured with Ray McGinley, McGinley School of Music and Drama, at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum . DER2216GS  019

Cohen Lees was Highly Commended for Primary 2 Irish Verse at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  021

Féis Secretary, Pat McCafferty, pictured with display of Féis Books dating from 1922 t0 2022 at at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney DER2216GS  022

