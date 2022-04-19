100th Derry Feis : Winners’ row Tuesday April 19th 2022

Here are some of those who received accolades for their talents.
Lucy McDermott was Highly Commended in Childrens Verse while her brother Ben achieved First place in Boys Verse at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 028
Aimee Rose Carey, winner of the Eithne Quigley Rose Cup, pictured with Ray McGinley, McGinley School of Music and Drama, at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum . DER2216GS 019
Cohen Lees was Highly Commended for Primary 2 Irish Verse at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 021
Féis Secretary, Pat McCafferty, pictured with display of Féis Books dating from 1922 t0 2022 at at the recent Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney DER2216GS 022