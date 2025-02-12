107 brilliant photographs from the first ever Maths Festival in Derry’s Guildhall

By Jim McCafferty
Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
‘A fantastic festival alleviating the fear of maths!’ was how organiser Dr. Sumeeta Gupta, summed up the inaugural NI Match Festival when 1,000 students from 16 schools descended on the Guildhall at the weekend.

The festival featured engaging workshops, interactive competitions, and inspiring talks from experts - all aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for mathematics.

Here is a selection of photographs from the fantastic showcase event in the Guildhall.

MATHS FEST CHAMPIONS!. . . .The jubilant Steelstown Primary School pupils celebrating their success on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. MATHS FEST CHAMPIONS!. . . .The jubilant Steelstown Primary School pupils celebrating their success on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

MATHS FEST CHAMPIONS!. . . .The jubilant Steelstown Primary School pupils celebrating their success on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Students taking part in one of the maths tests at Friday's Maths Fest event.

2. Students taking part in one of the maths tests at Friday's Maths Fest event.

Students taking part in one of the maths tests at Friday's Maths Fest event. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured with some of the young people who attended Saturday's NI Maths Fest event in the Guildhall. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured with some of the young people who attended Saturday's NI Maths Fest event in the Guildhall. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured with some of the young people who attended Saturday's NI Maths Fest event in the Guildhall. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at the Ulster University stall on Friday with Mr. Paul O'Hea.

4. Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at the Ulster University stall on Friday with Mr. Paul O'Hea.

Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at the Ulster University stall on Friday with Mr. Paul O'Hea. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

