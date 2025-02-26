108 brilliant photographs from Waterside Together shared space festival and events project in Derry

The project aims to transform spaces perceived as belonging to the ‘other community’ into shared spaces that are open, welcoming, and safe for all members of the Waterside community.
There was a great turn out for the launch of the project that will be delivered in parks, greenways and community spaces and will target a range of participants including families, children and young people, older people, and members of the BAME community.
Here’s a selection of photographs.
1. Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street : Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street
. Photo: WNP
2. Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street : Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street
. Photo: WNP
3. Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street : Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street
. Photo: WNP
4. Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street : Waterside Together shared space festival launch in Irish Street
. Photo: WNP
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.