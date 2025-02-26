108 brilliant photographs from Waterside Together shared space festival and events project in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:44 BST
Waterside Together, a new shared space festival and events project, launch in Irish Street on on Saturday, February 22.

The project aims to transform spaces perceived as belonging to the ‘other community’ into shared spaces that are open, welcoming, and safe for all members of the Waterside community.

There was a great turn out for the launch of the project that will be delivered in parks, greenways and community spaces and will target a range of participants including families, children and young people, older people, and members of the BAME community.

Here’s a selection of photographs.

