Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.
Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.

11 brilliant photographs of Derry folk enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club in 2001

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 17:02 BST
Do you mind the old Strand Bar night club?

It was one of the most popular night spots in Derry back in the day.

Sadly it is no more. But here is a selection of photographs of people enjoying themselves back in 2001.

Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.

1. Strand Bar night club 2001 : Strand Bar night club 2001

Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.

2. Strand Bar night club 2001 : Strand Bar night club 2001

Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.

3. Strand Bar night club 2001 : Strand Bar night club 2001

Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001.

4. Strand Bar night club 2001 : Strand Bar night club 2001

Revellers enjoying a night out in the Strand Bar night club back in 2001. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice