11 brilliant photographs of Derry folk enjoying The Jaywalkers in Jackie Mullan’s bar in November 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 17:37 BST
One of the best pub cover bands around The Jaywalkers entertained thousands upon thousands of Derry punters over the years.

Take a trip down memory lane with these snaps taken at a gig in Jackie Mullan’s back in the day.

These photos were taken in November 2004. Hard to believe!

1. Jaywalkers at Mullan's

Jaywalkers at Mullan's Photo: Archive

2. Jaywalkers at Mullan's

Jaywalkers at Mullan's Photo: Archive

3. Jaywalkers at Mullan's

Jaywalkers at Mullan's Photo: Archive

4. Jaywalkers at Mullan's

Jaywalkers at Mullan's Photo: Archive

