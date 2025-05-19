11 brilliant photos of Derry folk out enjoying the sun in May 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 19th May 2025, 10:37 BST
Check out these photos of Derry folk out soaking up the sunshine over the weekend in May 2025.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Five-year-old Derry girl Billie – Rose McKinney playing at the water fountains in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Five-year-old Derry girl Billie – Rose McKinney playing at the water fountains in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

Five-year-old Derry girl Billie – Rose McKinney playing at the water fountains in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pigeons keep cool in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Pigeons keep cool in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

Pigeons keep cool in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Enjoying a chat in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Enjoying a chat in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney

Enjoying a chat in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Strolling past the Factory Girls monument. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Strolling past the Factory Girls monument. Photo: George Sweeney

Strolling past the Factory Girls monument. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice