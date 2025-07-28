11 brilliant photos of Derry Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
Check out these photos from the Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention on Friday, where 50 artists from home and across the globe attended.

Photos by George Sweeney.

Tattoo artists at the annual Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention held in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

Tattoo artists at the annual Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention held in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

Tattoo artists at the annual Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention held in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

Tattoo artists at the annual Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention held in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

