Young Enterprise Northern Ireland is the leading Business, Financial and Entrepreneurship Youth Education Charity who believe local children and young people are the future entrepreneurial thinkers, leader and founders that will grow our economy.

Speaking after presenting the school with the award, Natalie Hamilton, Area Manager for Young Enterprise NI, said the charity connects young people with business by helping to develop their skills

required for success in employment and entrepreneurship.

“Today, we recognise St Joseph’s Boy’s School as one of our Enterprising Schools. This award is a recognition of their commitment to financial education and empowering students to develop critical thinking skills, fostering responsible decision-making and preparing students for future success. The staff at Young Enterprise are delighted to present the award and continue with the workshops we’ve provided over the past few years to the school and its students.”

Ms. Hamilton also added: “Our entrepreneurship programmes run throughout the academic year and give students the opportunity to gain real life experience of setting up and running their own business. These allow for students and young people to develop upon more skills such as teamwork, resilience and problem solving.

“All of our programmes are facilitated by Young Enterprise representatives, teachers and often where possible we love to involve volunteers from the local area. By bringing in volunteers with their real-life experiences of the working world and often successful entrepreneurs they give an insight into what our young people are working towards. We have many volunteer opportunities throughout the year and would encourage for anyone who would like to get involved to reach out to myself ([email protected]).”

Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane said she was delighted and proud to accept the award on behalf of the students.

“Our students put in a lot of hard work through the workshops and always strive to improve their skills. Indeed, we are delighted to have picked up this prestigious prize in recognition of the work our boys have put in. Programmes like this help develop entrepreneurial skills our students need in moving forward in their school careers. A big well done to all our boys!”

