11 brilliant photos of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust receiving King's award

Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering and each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) and this year the city and district has done very well picking up no less than seven awards with FDST receiving the fifth of this year’s presentations.

One of the highlights of Friday’s award ceremony was the musical performance on stage of two young musicians from the Trust - Conor and Bernard who brought the house down with Conor’s rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ and Bernard’s ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ followed by both performing ‘Shoe The Donkey’ and ‘The Kerry Polka’. The duo was ably assisted by Josie Nugent from the FDST staff..

Speakers on the night included the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the Trust’s chair, Angela Thompson, Sandra Adair (KAVS) and the Lord Lieutenant who paid tribute to the Trust on achieving their award which he said, was well deserved and wished it all the very best for the future.

“It was indeed a great honour to present the King’s Award tonight to a very worthwhile group, the FDST. Christopher and his team do very deserving work and this award goes a long way to highlight the sterling achievements they continue to set.”

Responding, Christopher Cooper, manager, FDST said he was delighted that the Trust has been recognised for their work and dedication and that everyone was ‘over the moon’ when they heard the good news.

“It is testament to all at FDST that we’ve been recognised. A big well done to all,” said Mr. Cooper.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant presented the crystal to Laura Duddy and the certificate to Benjamin Thompson to loud applause from the main hall.

Afterwards the ceremony tea and refreshments were served and enjoyed by all.

