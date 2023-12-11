News you can trust since 1772
11 brilliant pictures of Manchester United Foundation’s Santa Run in St Joseph's school in Derry

Year 8 pupils in St Joseph’s Boy’s School took place in the Manchester United Foundation’s Santa Fun Run in Magee college recently.
The boys were treated to a selection box and hot chocolate for their efforts. Pictures by Jim McCafferty

SANTA'S RUN. . . . .Students from St. Joseph's Boys School who took part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning last. From left are Benjamin, Caolan, Kayden, Caolan, Oisin, John, Tiernan, Rory, Ronan, Brandon, Calvin, Luke, Patrick, Jake and Shane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

SANTA'S RUN. . . . .Students from St. Joseph's Boys School who took part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning last. From left are Benjamin, Caolan, Kayden, Caolan, Oisin, John, Tiernan, Rory, Ronan, Brandon, Calvin, Luke, Patrick, Jake and Shane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Caolan and Kayden have time for a chat during Tuesday's Santa's Run at Magee College Grounds.

Caolan and Kayden have time for a chat during Tuesday's Santa's Run at Magee College Grounds. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Benjamin, Mr Quigley and Luka taking part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning.

Benjamin, Mr Quigley and Luka taking part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

St. Joseph's Boys School students Jake, Patrick and John near completion of Tuesday's Santa's Run.

St. Joseph's Boys School students Jake, Patrick and John near completion of Tuesday's Santa's Run. Photo: Jim McCafferty

