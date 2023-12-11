11 brilliant pictures of Manchester United Foundation’s Santa Run in St Joseph's school in Derry

Year 8 pupils in St Joseph’s Boy’s School took place in the Manchester United Foundation’s Santa Fun Run in Magee college recently.
The boys were treated to a selection box and hot chocolate for their efforts. Pictures by Jim McCafferty
1. SANTA'S RUN. . . . .Students from St. Joseph's Boys School who took part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning last. From left are Benjamin, Caolan, Kayden, Caolan, Oisin, John, Tiernan, Rory, Ronan, Brandon, Calvin, Luke, Patrick, Jake and Shane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Caolan and Kayden have time for a chat during Tuesday's Santa's Run at Magee College Grounds.
3. Benjamin, Mr Quigley and Luka taking part in the Manchester United Foundation's Santa's Run at Magee College on Tuesday morning.
4. St. Joseph's Boys School students Jake, Patrick and John near completion of Tuesday's Santa's Run.
